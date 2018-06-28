Port Authority approves severance for Dickten, moves to develop downtown building

VIENNA

The Western Reserve Port Authority board approved a severance agreement with Dan Dickten, the former Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport aviation director.

The board agreed Wednesday to pay Dickten three months’ worth of salary past his April resignation date, WRPA Executive Director John Moliterno said.

“That was in deference to the time he spent here as our airport director,” Moliterno said. “I thought that was gracious on behalf of the board.”

Dickten’s annual salary was $95,481, per his most recent contract. After eight years as aviation director, Dickten resigned after his contract expired April 21.

In another matter, the port authority moved forward on a development project in downtown Youngstown.

The board OK’d the acceptance of a bank loan of up to $952,000 to develop the Harshman Building at 105 E. Boardman St., which is vacant.

