Painting contractor wants to become Niles mayor

Staff report

NILES

Stephen Hrosar, a local painting contractor, is the first person to file for consideration by the city’s Democratic precinct committee members as Niles mayor. Hrosar, 49, said it is the first time he has run for political office.

He submitted a letter to Trumbull County Commissioner Dan Polivka, Democratic Party chairman, expressing his interest in filling the remaining 18 months of the term of office due to last week’s unexpected retirement of Thomas Scarnecchia.

“I think the biggest need is to regain the community’s trust,” said Hrosar, a lifelong resident. “Until we do this, we’re not going to move forward.”

Hrosar said his experience includes property management along with his painting company.

Candidates have until next Wednesday to submit their materials for consideration. The 12 precinct committee members will make their selection later in July. The only announced candidate besides Hrosar is Barry Profato, councilman at-large. Profato has yet to file his papers with the committee, however.