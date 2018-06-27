Niles Toys “R” Us closes today

NILES

Toys “R” Us in Niles will close today when it runs out of merchandise, a store associate said.

All Toys “R” Us stores in the U.S. are slated to close by the end of the week.

The store told employees in March it would sell or close all of its U.S. stores. The company filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection last fall, and announced plans to close about 180 stores in January after weak holiday sales.

According to a notice to the state, the closures are expected to impact about 100 local workers.

The company has Toys “R” Us stores in Niles and Boardman, and a Babies “R” Us location in Poland.

Multiple calls to the Boardman location were not answered.

A Niles store associate said she could not comment on the closure.

That store, located at 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road, officially closes at 9 p.m.