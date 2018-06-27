Niles Toys “R” Us closes today
NILES
Toys “R” Us in Niles will close today when it runs out of merchandise, a store associate said.
All Toys “R” Us stores in the U.S. are slated to close by the end of the week.
The store told employees in March it would sell or close all of its U.S. stores. The company filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection last fall, and announced plans to close about 180 stores in January after weak holiday sales.
According to a notice to the state, the closures are expected to impact about 100 local workers.
The company has Toys “R” Us stores in Niles and Boardman, and a Babies “R” Us location in Poland.
Multiple calls to the Boardman location were not answered.
A Niles store associate said she could not comment on the closure.
That store, located at 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road, officially closes at 9 p.m.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 14, 2018 10:07 a.m.
Toys 'R' Us, Babies 'R' Us closures impact 100 Valley workers
- January 25, 2018 midnight
Toys ‘R’ Us to close 182 stores across US
- January 24, 2018 12:40 p.m.
Toys R Us closing 4 stores in Ohio
- March 9, 2018 12:38 p.m.
UPDATE | Reports: Toys “R” Us to liquidate operations
- March 10, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Reports: Toys “R” Us to liquidate operations
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.