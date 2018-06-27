NEWSMAKERS

Grammys to increase nominees in top categories from 5 to 8

NEW YORK

The Grammy Awards are extending the number of nominees in its top categories from five to eight.

The Recording Academy told its members in a letter released Tuesday that the nominee increase “will better reflect the large number of entries in these categories and allow voters greater flexibility when selecting this year’s best recordings.”

Album of the year, song of the year, record of the year and best new artist are the categories that will be affected. The change comes months after the Grammys were criticized for the lack of female nominees at this year’s awards show.

Opinionated news dominated cable television last week

NEW YORK

Cable television networks offer sports, reality, comedy and drama. But what’s selling now is opinionated news.

Sixteen of the 17 most-watched programs on cable last week were either on Fox News Channel or MSNBC, the Nielsen company said. The only exception was coverage of the NBA draft on ESPN.

For the week of June 18-24, the top 5 shows, their networks and viewerships: “America’s Got Talent,” NBC, 11.86 million; “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.6 million; “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 6.55 million; “World of Dance,” NBC, 6.22 million; “NCIS,” CBS, 5.82 million.

Associated Press