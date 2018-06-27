Leader: Ohio Senate not yet ready to OK payday lending bill
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
Ohio’s Senate leader said senators won’t be able to pass a payday lending bill before breaking for the summer.
Republican Senate President Larry Obhof of Medina told The Associated Press on Tuesday his chamber needs more time to complete its work, so no votes will take place this week.
Obhof said he’ll trim the Senate’s usual summer break to add session dates in September and possibly July and August. He said he’s aiming for a final bill that’s agreeable to the Ohio House.
