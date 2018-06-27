KNR law firm donates more than 7,000 diapers to local organization

By Jordyn Grzelewski

jgrzelewski@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

One in three families in the U.S. doesn’t have an adequate supply of diapers for their babies.

Recently, an Ohio law firm decided to do its part to address that need.

Kisling, Nestico and Redick attorneys and staff members on Tuesday dropped off 7,222 diapers to Making Kids Count, a local organization that supports children in the Mahoning Valley and surrounding areas.

The donations benefit Making Kids Count’s diaper bank, which partners with about 40 agencies in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Ashtabula counties to distribute diapers to families in need each month. Making Kids Count distributes about 32,000 diapers each month.

Diaper need “is a huge problem,” said Jana Coffin, Making Kids Count co-president. “If you don’t have diapers, you can’t usually take your child to day care, meaning you can’t go to work. It’s a simple need, but it creates lasting effects for parents to have the diapers they need for their children.”

Colleen Eisenbraun, the organization’s program director, explained the issue often is exacerbated for low-income families who might be unable to purchase diapers in bulk.

She said low-income families spend up to 40 to 50 cents per diaper – which adds up quickly when newborns go through as many as 15 diapers per day.

KNR got involved as part of a yearlong celebration of the firm’s 12th anniversary, explained Tom Vasvari, a partner at KNR’s Boardman office. KNR is doing kind acts for the communities in which it’s located, with a focus on helping children this summer.

KNR has 11 locations across the state, including the local one. The diaper drive for Making Kids Count drew donations from numerous KNR locations.

“Making Kids Count gives out 32,000 diapers a month, so we collected 7,222 diapers through our five offices,” said Nomiki Tsarnas, a partner at the local office. “It’s helping Making Kids Count continue to fulfill [its] mission of taking care of the needs of families and children in the Mahoning Valley and surrounding areas.”

Making Kids Count accepts diaper donations year-round. Reach the group’s office from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 330-758- 3434 to arrange a drop-off.