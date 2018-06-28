Krzyzewski gets 2 years after being caught in pedophile sting

YOUNGSTOWN

A man arrested during March’s “Operation Pedo-Cure,” a pedophile sting operation, will serve two years in prison.

Jason Krzyzewski, 41, of Daugherty Avenue, Sharon, Pa., received the sentence after being found guilty on three charges in a hearing Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Krzyzewski pleaded guilty to importuning, disseminating harmful material to minors and attempting unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

HIs defense attorney, James Dunn, said throughout the process his client has been “contrite, remorseful and accepts the full responsibility of his action.”

“He understands the seriousness of his actions,” Dunn said.

Krzyzewski said he is “at ends with himself over doing this.”

“I am truly sorry, and I am paying for it everyday,” he said.

But Judge Anthony A. D’Apolito said sentencing in this type of case is difficult because it is one of “what ifs.”

“The ‘what if’ is the problem,” he said to Krzyzewski. “What if a 13-year-old had been there [and] met with them? What would have happened? ....

Read more about the case in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.