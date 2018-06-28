Krzyzewski gets 2 years after being caught in pedophile sting
YOUNGSTOWN
A man arrested during March’s “Operation Pedo-Cure,” a pedophile sting operation, will serve two years in prison.
Jason Krzyzewski, 41, of Daugherty Avenue, Sharon, Pa., received the sentence after being found guilty on three charges in a hearing Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
Krzyzewski pleaded guilty to importuning, disseminating harmful material to minors and attempting unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
HIs defense attorney, James Dunn, said throughout the process his client has been “contrite, remorseful and accepts the full responsibility of his action.”
“He understands the seriousness of his actions,” Dunn said.
Krzyzewski said he is “at ends with himself over doing this.”
“I am truly sorry, and I am paying for it everyday,” he said.
But Judge Anthony A. D’Apolito said sentencing in this type of case is difficult because it is one of “what ifs.”
“The ‘what if’ is the problem,” he said to Krzyzewski. “What if a 13-year-old had been there [and] met with them? What would have happened? ....
Read more about the case in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 27, 2018 11:31 a.m.
Sharon man gets two years in 'Operation Pedo-Cure' sting
- February 28, 2018 11:26 a.m.
UPDATE | Ten jailed in pedophile sting operation
- March 2, 2018 midnight
Sex sting suspects indicted by grand jury
- February 28, 2018 8:06 p.m.
Alleged predators attempted to solicit children
- March 1, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Sexual-predator sweep nets 10 men
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.