Judge recuses himself from case

YOUNGSTOWN

The pretrial of Michael G. Malvasi II, 27, of Timber Run Drive, will be rescheduled after Judge John M. Durkin recused himself from overseeing the case. There was no explanation given Tuesday for the judge's decision.

Malvasi II was arraigned June 19 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on charges related to a November crash that left a 23-year-old man dead.

He is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident, tampering with evidence and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

In March, the Ohio State Highway Patrol determined that Malvasi failed to navigate a turn Nov. 18 on Shields Road in Canfield and crashed, causing the death of Ryan Lanzo.

