Judge lets case against Manafort move forward
Associated Press
WASHINGTON
A federal judge in Virginia rejected a bid by President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, to throw out charges in the special counsel’s Russia investigation, clearing the way for a much-anticipated trial to start as scheduled next month.
The decision Tuesday by U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III was a setback for Manafort in his defense against tax and bank fraud charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller.
It also hobbles a favored talking point of Trump and his legal team as they repeatedly attack Mueller’s investigation as overly broad and seek to undermine its legitimacy. Ellis’ skeptical comments and pointed questioning during a hearing, including his suggestion that prosecutors had pursued Manafort to get him to testify against Trump, had given the president and his supporters hope that the case might be dismissed.
Manafort, also facing separate charges in the District of Columbia, is the only one of the four Trump aides charged by Mueller who has opted to fight the allegations instead of plead guilty and cooperate.
He and his lawyers have repeatedly seized on the fact that none of the charges relate to allegations of Russian election interference and possible coordination with Trump associates, the main thrust of Mueller’s public appointment order.
In a 31-page ruling, Ellis rejected Manafort’s argument that Mueller had exceeded his authority by bringing charges unrelated to the presidential election.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 15, 2018 6:35 p.m.
Judge: Special counsel had authority to prosecute Manafort
- June 5, 2018 midnight
Prosecutors ask judge to consider revoking house arrest
- June 9, 2018 midnight
New charges filed against Manafort in Russia probe
- June 16, 2018 midnight
Judge jails ex-leader of Trump campaign
- February 22, 2018 7:50 p.m.
New charges brought against ex-Trump campaign associates
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.