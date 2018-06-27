Joe Jackson, father of Jackson 5, dead at 89
NEW YORK (AP) — Joseph Jackson, the strong, fearsome patriarch of the musical Jackson family, has died, according to a person close to the family.
The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to discuss the topic publicly, told The Associated Press today he died but had no additional information. He was 89.
The stage dad of Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson and their talented siblings took his family from poverty in Gary, Ind., and launched a musical dynasty.
Five of his boys – Michael, Jermaine, Marlon, Tito and Jackie – made the clan an instant sensation with the arrival of the Jackson 5 in 1969.
Over the following decades, millions would listen to recordings by the Jacksons, and Michael would become one of the most popular entertainers in history before his death in 2009.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 26, 2017 10:33 p.m.
Zbigniew Brzezinski, national security adviser to Carter, dead at 89
- March 22, 2018 1:14 p.m.
Bozo the Clown personality dies at 89
- January 14, 2018 midnight
Keith Jackson, 89 Whoa, Nelly: Voice of college football dies
- October 25, 2017 10:43 a.m.
Fats Domino dead at 89
- February 9, 2018 9:44 a.m.
Ohio Amish man dies after horse-drawn trailer overturns
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.