Hamad appeal delayed again

The initial filing in the appeal of Nassar Hamad, 49, who was convicted of killing of two young people and wounding three others who came to his home in Howland in 2017, will be delayed.

A magistrate with 11th District Court of Appeals on Tuesday granted Atty. Michael Partlow of Kent an additional 30 days to file his first brief in the case after Partlow indicated he could not meet his June 25 deadline.

The entry said Partlow should meet the next deadline or the court “may dismiss the appeal.”

The filing was initially due May 25 and then June 25. It is now due July 25.

Partlow’s most recent request for more time said his trial and appeals caseloads have prevented him from completing the Hamad brief.

