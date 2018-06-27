Cop surrenders on homicide charge in teen death

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP)

A Pennsylvania police officer has turned himself in to face a charge of criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black teen a week ago.

The attorney for East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld tells Pittsburgh TV station WPXI the officer surrendered Wednesday morning, has been arraigned and faces a July 6 preliminary hearing. The attorney didn’t immediately return a call from the Associated Press.

The district attorney plans a news conference on the case later in the morning but has not yet commented.

Rosfeld, who is white , is charged in the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. on June 19 in East Pittsburgh.

The officer opened fire after Rose and another teen arrested this week fled when their car was pulled over on suspicion they were involved in a drive-by shooting.