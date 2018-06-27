Cop surrenders on homicide charge in teen death
EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP)
A Pennsylvania police officer has turned himself in to face a charge of criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black teen a week ago.
The attorney for East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld tells Pittsburgh TV station WPXI the officer surrendered Wednesday morning, has been arraigned and faces a July 6 preliminary hearing. The attorney didn’t immediately return a call from the Associated Press.
The district attorney plans a news conference on the case later in the morning but has not yet commented.
Rosfeld, who is white , is charged in the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. on June 19 in East Pittsburgh.
The officer opened fire after Rose and another teen arrested this week fled when their car was pulled over on suspicion they were involved in a drive-by shooting.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 23, 2018 midnight
Police shooting of boy in Pa. spurs more protests, appeals
- February 27, 2017 midnight
Youngstown police arrest two wanted for beating death of Pittsburgh taxi driver
- April 9, 2018 10:43 a.m.
UPDATE | Bond reduced for man charged in West Side homicide
- December 16, 2016 10 a.m.
Suspect in Cleveland double shooting surrenders to police
- August 1, 2017 midnight
Man’s death 22 years after shooting ruled a homicide
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.