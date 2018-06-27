Austintown Fitch Stadium closed July 9
AUSTINTOWN — Greenwood Chevrolet Austintown Falcon Stadium, including the track & field will be closed the week of July 9.
All stadium lighting will be replaced with LEDs during the closure. This is to ensure the safety of all staff, students and community members, the school district said today in a news release.
The stadium, track and field are expected to be open for all school-related activities and the public July 16.
