Agenda Thursday

Brownlee Woods Neighborhood Association, 6 p.m., refreshments/social time, followed by 6:30 p.m. meeting, Faith Community Church, 1919 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown.

Campbell school board, 7 p.m., Room 310, high school, 280 Sixth St.

Crestview school board, 6 a.m., special meeting, conference room, high school, 44100 Crestview Road, Columbiana.

Girard school board, 4 p.m., high-school library, 1244 Shannon Road.

Jackson-Milton school board, 6:30 p.m., high school, 13910 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, Youngstown.

Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, 4:30 p.m., board room, MCESC, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Mahoning County Educational Service Center, 4:30 p.m., governing board, MCESC, 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Newton Falls school board, 6 p.m., special meeting, junior high school, 907 Milton Blvd.

Niles City Council, 4:05 p.m., civil service commission, special meeting, conference room A, city building, 34 W. State St.

Niles school board, 5:30 p.m., administration building, 309 N. Rhodes Ave.

Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, 8 a.m., executive committee of board of trustees, main library, 305 Wick Ave.

Trumbull Career and Technical Center, 7 p.m., high-school programs committee, director’s office, TCTC, 528 Educational Highway NW, Warren.

Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority, noon, administrative office, TMHA, 4076 Youngstown Road SE, Suite 101, Warren.

West Branch school board, 6 p.m., work session, followed by 7:30 p.m. meeting, high-school media room, 14277 Main St., Beloit.

Western Reserve Transit Authority, 3 p.m., board room, 604 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown.

Youngstown City Council, 5 p.m., safety committee, caucus room, sixth floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

