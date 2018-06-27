5 of 7 nations hit by US travel ban are majority Muslim
Associated Press
The seven nations under the Trump administration's travel ban – upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court – include five majority Muslim countries, prompting dissenting Justice Sonia Sotomayor to assert the entry restrictions were motivated by "animus toward the Muslim faith." The administration cites security concerns.
The list includes countries with a hostile relationship with Washington, such as North Korea, Iran and Syria. Others, such as Somalia and Yemen, are considered hotbeds of Islamic militant activity.
Most of the nations have yet to react to the court's decision Tuesday on the ban, which has been fully in place since December, when the justices put the brakes on lower court decisions that had blocked part of it from being enforced.
The two other countries on the travel-ban list are Libya and Venezuela.
