Y'town school board member calls for appointment of new mayor

YOUNGSTOWN

Dario Hunter, a Youngstown school board member, filed a lawsuit in the Ohio Supreme Court seeking to require the Mahoning County Democratic Party’s central committee and Chairman David Betras to appoint a new Youngstown mayor.

Hunter’s contention in Tuesday’s suit is Jamael Tito Brown, the current mayor, doesn’t validly hold the office because he didn’t obtain a faithful-performance bond required for the job by Jan. 1, his first day in the position.

Brown obtained a performance bond Feb. 21, retroactive to Feb. 1.

Law Director Jeff Limbian said the bond’s underwriters notified him Monday that the bond will be retroactive to Jan. 1 shortly.

