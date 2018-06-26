Woman accused of theft from Boardman business
BOARDMAN
Officers arrested a Youngstown woman accused of taking nearly $200 worth of merchandise from a Boardman business.
Jessica Morales of Birch Hill Drive in Youngstown was observed entering a fitting room of a Boardman business on Boardman-Canfield Road and exiting with $188 worth of merchandise in her bag Monday afternoon, according to police reports.
Officers discovered marijuana on Morales when they confronted her about the merchandise.
Morales was charged with theft and possession of marijuana as well as a seat belt violation and having expired license plates.
