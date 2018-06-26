TJX referendum vote set for Aug. 21

WARREN

If a referendum on zone changes for a TJX project in Lordstown makes it onto the ballot, a special election will take place Aug. 21.

The Trumbull County Board of Elections voted Tuesday to set that date and to begin preparing for a special election that is widely expected to occur.

Lordstown village council last week approved rezoning 290 acres on Hallock Young and Ellsworth Bailey roads from residential to industrial. A group of village residents that opposes the zone changes has vowed to petition for a referendum.

The rezoning was done at the request of TJX Companies, which wants to build a $160 million, 1.2 million-square-foot HomeGoods distribution center on the site.

Those who are opposed to the rezoning have said the company should locate on a site that already was zoned industrial, and have raised concerns about the project’s impact on nearby residences.

Supporters of the zone changes have cited the economic benefits of the project, including the 1,000 jobs TJX said the facility could create within five years of opening.

State legislation tailored to the situation in Lordstown expedites a referendum, pushing it up from November to 60 days from council’s vote. It gives residents 30 days from council’s vote to file a petition.

Stephanie Penrose, Trumbull County Board of Elections director, explained the referendum process.

