Suspect in robbery in Warren arraigned

WARREN

Douglas M. Uher, 33, of Fernwood Avenue, Youngstown, was arraigned Monday in Warren Municipal Court in the 6 a.m. June 1 aggravated robbery of a man on West Market Street just west of Courthouse Square.

Warren police arrested Uher at 1:12 a.m. Monday in a traffic stop on South Street.

A not-guilty plea was entered for Uher. He is in the Trumbull County jail without eligibility to make bond.

The victim, 62, said he was jumped as he walked from the Sunoco gas station on South Street toward Courthouse Square. The males pushed him to the ground while they took his wallet and cellphone. The victim was taken by ambulance to Trumbull Regional Medical Center for unspecified injuries.

He had taken $500 from the ATM machine at the Sunoco at 5:23 a.m., according to a receipt he showed police. The males followed him from the gas station.

Grow with Google coming to EGCC

YOUNGSTOWN

Grow with Google has announced that it will bring the Information Technology Support Professional Certificate to more than 25 community colleges including Eastern Gateway Community College. The goal of the program is to train future graduates with skills to fill open IT positions.

Google.org is funding the workforce-development nonprofit, JFF, to provide support for learners in seven states (California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin).

In addition, 14 additional companies signed on to consider those who complete the program for their IT support jobs. The program will be available in the 2018-2019 school year.

Eastern Gateway students will be able to enroll in the program, and learners who complete it will be able to share their resumes directly with more than 20 top employers who are looking to hire IT support talent.

26 cars pulled aside at weekend checkpoint

BOARDMAN

The Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety checkpoint on late Friday night and early Saturday morning on South Avenue near Mathews Road.

A total of 768 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint, with 26 of those pulled aside for further investigation.

One arrest was made when officers identified someone with a felony warrant, and one arrest was made for felony drug abuse.

Officers issued five summonses for people driving under suspension, two summonses for people driving without a license, two seat-belt citations, three summonses for drug abuse, one arrest on a warrant, one citation for a driver having a fictitious license plate and one citation for someone having expired license plates.

Free dinner at school

YOUNGSTOWN

Stambaugh Charter Academy, 2420 Donald Ave., will welcome current and interested families to a free dinner and show today. From 6 to 6:30 p.m., families can enjoy dinner with a magic show beginning at 6:30 p.m. Families can also meet school representatives, ask questions, and learn more about the academy’s educational benefits.

Fun on South Side

YOUNGSTOWN

The South Side Experience No. 3, Lucius Lockdown, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday near 308 E. Lucius Ave. There will be free food, games, a video game truck, basketball, bounce house and disc jockey. Rush Boulevard will be closed from Avondale Avenue to Lucius during the family oriented event.