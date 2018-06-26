ODDLY ENOUGH

St. Paul raccoon set free after scaling 25-story tower

MINNEAPOLIS

A raccoon that became an internet sensation by scaling a 25-story office tower in downtown St. Paul was safely trapped June 13 and released back into the wild.

The raccoon looked a bit bedraggled but healthy after it was caught before dawn atop the UBS Plaza. Technicians took the caged raccoon down a freight elevator to a truck, according to Wildlife Management Services, which provides animal control services for St. Paul.

“It’s definitely a healthy raccoon. It’s in good condition. It’s eating normally,” said Christina Valdivia, the company’s general manager.

The raccoon’s adventures caused a stir on social media as it scaled the tower June 12, with many Twitter users voicing concern for its safety or joking about the drama as its seemingly death-defying climb was live-streamed. Valdivia said her mother-in-law saw it on the news in Chile.

The animal made it to the roof early June 13, where traps baited with cat food were waiting. The raccoon, a female, was released that day and scampered into a wooded area on private property near the Twin Cities suburb of Shakopee.

Kind of a big dill: Boston hosts 2nd annual pickle fair

BOSTON

The Boston Pickle Fair returned and it was kind of a big dill. The second annual event was Saturday at the Innovation and Design Building in the city’s Seaport District.

The fair is a family-oriented celebration of all things fermented – pickles, kimchi, sauerkraut and other vegetables.

It’s an opportunity to sample pickle products from more than a dozen local and national vendors. The more adventurous can try pickle-flavored items including ice cream, cotton candy and beer. The event also featured country fair-style games, live music, food trucks and a beer garden.

A portion of the proceeds are to be donated to Farm Aid, the Cambridge-based nonprofit that since 1985 has been supporting family farms.

Sisters give birth on same day

COLUMBUS, Ga.

Two sisters. Two new babies around the same time — again.

Piedmont Columbus Regional said sisters Mara Meighan and Jennifer Solis went into labor on the same day recently and gave birth nearly at the same time at the hospital’s campus in west Georgia. The hospital also says the sisters had their first children around the same time nine years ago.

Meighan gave birth to a girl named Ana Grace; Solis had a boy named Marco. Ana Grace weighed in at 8 pounds, 3 ounces, and Marco was 7 pounds, 15 ounces. The hospital says both babies are healthy.

Associated Press