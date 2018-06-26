Mike Wernicki named Struthers basketball head coach


June 26, 2018 at 5:05p.m.

STRUTHERS 

Former Youngstown State University basketball assistant head coach Mike Wernicki was named head coach of the Struthers boys high school basketball team Tuesday at the Struthers Board of Education regular meeting. 

