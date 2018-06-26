Man suspected in crash that killed officer pleads not guilty
Associated Press
MENTOR, OHIO
A man accused of driving a vehicle that struck and killed a police officer and failing to stop has pleaded not guilty in Ohio to charges of leaving the scene of a crash and tampering with evidence.
Brian Anthony, 24, pleaded not guilty Monday in Mentor Municipal Court.
Police say the Kirtland man was driving the car that struck Mentor officer Mathew Mazany early Sunday while Mazany was assisting with a traffic stop.
The 41-year-old officer was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Anthony was taken into custody Sunday.
Mentor police say Anthony told them he didn’t stop because he didn’t realize he had hit anything.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 7, 2017 11:11 a.m.
Missouri officer killed during traffic stop, man sought
- August 7, 2017 11:11 a.m.
UPDATE | Missouri officer killed during traffic stop, man sought
- June 24, 2018 3:32 p.m.
Driver strikes, kills police officer in NE Ohio
- August 21, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Warren man struck by vehicle and killed
- July 20, 2017 midnight
Ex-officer pleads not guilty to false shooting claim charges
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.