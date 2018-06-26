Mahoning Valley congressmen differ on Supreme Court decision on travel ban

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning Valley’s congressmen view the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the president’s travel ban quite differently.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th called it “a tragedy for the men, women, and children who are fleeing persecution in their countries and only further tarnishes our global reputation. President Trump’s Muslim ban is yet another example of this administration’s fixation of dividing communities and separating families. Banning immigrants and refugees is a shameful departure from the values that have always made our nation a beacon of hope, compassion, and freedom around the world.”

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson of Marietta, R-6th, said, however, the ruling “reinforced what I have said all along: the president of the United States does indeed have the final say when it comes to our immigration policy – as the Constitution provides for, and as Congress has directed. It’s a win for our Constitution, the rule of law, and America’s national security. The only part of [Tuesday’s] decision that disappoints me is the fact that it wasn’t a unanimous decision, because to me, it is so plainly laid out in law.”

He added: “The security and safety of the American people must be the top priority of the commander-in-chief. As a veteran of the United States Air Force for nearly 27 years, I firmly believe you have to label those who would do harm to Americans as our enemies and treat them as such.”