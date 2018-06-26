Mahoning Dems reappoint Christopher Anderson as its political director

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Democratic Party has reappointed Christopher Anderson of Boardman as its political director and selected Patrick Manning of Poland as its executive director.

Anderson, the 2017 Ohio Democratic Party Young Democrat of the Year, has served as political director since February of 2017. He is responsible for ensuring that candidates win in Mahoning County, along with other duties all centered on one goal: delivering Democratic victories this fall, said party Chairman David Betras.

Manning will be responsible for balancing all aspects of a coordinated campaign as well as other tasks to ensure Democratic candidates have the support they need to be successful, Betras said.