GOP candidate faces extortion charge in text-fueled campaign
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
A Republican woman who sought to unseat an Ohio lawmaker by revealing sexual text messages they exchanged is facing criminal charges related to her tactics.
The Dayton Daily News reports 36-year-old nurse Jocelyn Smith, of Fairborn, was indicted June 15 on a third-degree felony count of extortion and a second-degree misdemeanor count of coercion related to her unsuccessful GOP primary campaign against state Rep. Rick Perales, of Beavercreek.
Smith used a 2015 text exchange with Perales, which he acknowledged, in an unusual MeToo-fueled primary bid.
She launched her campaign with a partial release of the texts, escalated allegations against Perales to include assault, then demanded he resign or see further texts released.
Smith’s attorney calls the indictment a witch hunt by the “good-old-boys” network.
Her arraignment is July 6.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 3, 2018 12:56 p.m.
Ohio lawmaker claims extortion as GOP rival airs racy texts
- May 4, 2018 midnight
Lawmaker claims extortion as GOP rival airs racy texts
- April 3, 2018 8:10 p.m.
Woman sexted with Ohio lawmaker, now she wants to replace him
- April 4, 2018 midnight
3 charged in Ohio’s largest meth bust
- May 30, 2018 11:50 a.m.
With Missouri governor resignation agreed, one criminal charge dropped
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.