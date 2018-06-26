Food, clothing distribution today at Alpha and Omega Church in Youngstown


June 26, 2018 at 9:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Alpha and Omega First Baptist Church, 3120 Winton Ave., will host a distribution from 10 a.m. to noon today consisting of a bag of groceries and clothes. Recipients must bring photo identification.

