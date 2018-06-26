Food, clothing distribution today at Alpha and Omega Church in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN — Alpha and Omega First Baptist Church, 3120 Winton Ave., will host a distribution from 10 a.m. to noon today consisting of a bag of groceries and clothes. Recipients must bring photo identification.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 24, 2017 1:30 p.m.
Alpha and Omega Church has free lunch, food and clothing distribution Tuesday
- March 27, 2017 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- June 26, 2017 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- September 25, 2017 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- November 27, 2017 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.