Fire destroys E. Marion home


June 26, 2018 at 4:40p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Firefighters were called twice today to a 147 E. Marion Ave. home that was destroyed by fire. Crews were first called about 1:15 a.m. and were later called back to the South Side home about 5:15 a.m.

There were no injuries. The cause is under investigation.

