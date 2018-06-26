Fire destroys E. Marion home
YOUNGSTOWN — Firefighters were called twice today to a 147 E. Marion Ave. home that was destroyed by fire. Crews were first called about 1:15 a.m. and were later called back to the South Side home about 5:15 a.m.
There were no injuries. The cause is under investigation.
