Expected special election in Lordstown would be Aug. 21
WARREN
The Trumbull County Board of Elections today set the date of an expected special election on a referendum regarding a TJX project in Lordstown.
Lordstown Village Council last week approved rezoning 290 acres on Hallock Young and Ellsworth Bailey roads from residential to industrial.
TJX Companies plans to build a 1.2 million-square-foot HomeGoods distribution center there.
Some village residents are opposed to the zone changes and have said they plan to petition for a referendum on council’s decision.
State legislation tailored to the issue expedites the referendum process, so an election would occur 60 days from council’s vote rather than in November.
The board of elections today set the election for Aug. 21, continent on the board actually receiving a valid petition.
The petition, which must be filed by July 21, requires 124 valid signatures to make it onto the ballot.
It is widely expected to make it onto the ballot.
