City man convicted of OVI, gun charges

YOUNGSTOWN

A 22-year-old Youngstown man was sentenced to six months’ probation Monday after being convicted of improper handling of a firearm and operating a vehicle while impaired.

Wesley Howell Jr. of Grandview Avenue also was fined $375 at a sentencing by Judge Lou D’Apolito of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Youngstown police arrested Howell on Jan. 24 when he was driving in the opposite lane of traffic. Howell took a breath test and registered a .22 BAC, almost three times the legal limit of .08 for driving drunk. Police also found a loaded handgun in his vehicle.

Youngstown police to promote officer

YOUNGSTOWN

Mohammad Awad will be promoted Thursday from the rank of police officer to detective sergeant at the city police department. He was appointed an officer with the department May 29, 2012.

2 face drug charges after city traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN

A Youngstown pair faces drug charges after a traffic stop.

Police said they stopped a car without a working headlight driven by O’Keefe A. Brown, 24, of West Ravenwood Avenue about 12:50 a.m. Sunday.

Police charged a passenger, Torrie L. Crump, 42, of East Auburndale Avenue with possession of heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

Police said she had an active warrant from the U.S. Marshal’s office for a parole violation.

Brown was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia because police said they found a scale in the vehicle with white residue on it. Officers also cited him for driving without a headlight and driving with a suspended license.

More Digest on A5