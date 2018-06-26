Campbell schools union gets 2 percent annual raises for 3 years

CAMPBELL

Campbell school board approved a three-year contract Monday with the OAPSE, AFSCME/AFL-CIO Local 141, the union representing a group of 66 bus drivers, cooks, custodians, secretaries and educational aides at the school.

The contract includes a 2-percent salary increase for employees under the contract each year of the agreement. Union members’ wages range from $12.01 for a beginning educational assistant to $24.98 for a head custodian at the highest rate.

Also included in the contract are additional steps to the pay scales of the head cook, the assistant cook, the cook’s helper and the educational assistant and bus drivers that will include a 15-cent increase.

School secretaries will have an additional step that includes a 30-cent increase.

