Campbell board OKs contract with school service workers

CAMPBELL

The Campbell Board of Education approved a three-year contract Monday with the OAPSE, AFSCME/AFL-CIO Local 141, the union representing a group of 66 bus drivers, cooks, custodians, secretaries and educational aides at the school.

The contract comes includes a 2 percent salary increase for employees under the contract each year of the agreement.

Also included in the contract are additional steps to the pay scales of the head cook, the assistant cook, the cook’s helper and the educational assistant and bus drivers that will include a 15-cent increase.

School secretaries will have an additional step that includes a 30-cent increase.

In addition to the increases any new employee hired after July 1 yhis year and any employee requesting a transfer to the school district’s new facility will be subject to a seven-day work week. In the previous version of the contract, employees were subject to a Monday to Friday week. This would open up employees to potential assignment on weekends.

Cathy Berry, the president of the OAPSE, AFSCME/AFL-CIO Local 141, was present when the board approved the contract.

“We’re grateful our part is done, and we look forward to the teachers having a similar experience, we wish the best for them,” Berry said. “We support our teachers.”

The Campbell Board of Education is also in negotiations with the Campbell Education Association, which represents approximately 91 teachers in the district. The teachers voted unanimously to authorize a strike vote in May, and have been in continued negotiations since.