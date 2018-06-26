Brownlee Woods Neighborhood Association meeting is Thursday
YOUNGSTOWN — The Brownlee Woods Neighborhood Association will host its monthly meeting Thursday at Faith Community Church, 1919 E. Midlothian Blvd. The evening will begin with refreshments/social time at 6 p.m. and the general meeting will start at 6:30.
Councilwoman Basia Adamczak, D-7th, and police officer Phil Skowron will be in attendance. The speaker will be Michael Durkin, city blight remediation and code enforcement superintendent.
Before the general meeting, the BWNA action team will meet at 5:30 p.m. with Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. to go over the progress report for the past four months. All action team members are urged to attend.
