Births


June 26, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Mark Rigby and Cheyanne Tlixon, Salem, boy, June 22.

Thomas and Heather Sewell, Canfield, girl, June 22.

Nicole Donofrio, Struthers, girl, June 22.

Kayla Kerr and Travis Garltic, Youngstown, girl, June 22.

Michael and Holly Ferguson, East Liverpool, boy, June 22.

Christa Bricelond and Mike Mogg, Youngstown, girl, June 22.

Brittani Donlow, Youngstown, boy, June 22.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Joseph and Fannie Miller, Middlefield, boy, June 23.

Alvin and Mary Miller, Middlefield, boy, June 23.

Taylor Price and Christopher Bernadella, Masury, boy, June 23.

More like this from vindy.com

  • January 25, 2018 midnight

    Births

  • June 19, 2018 midnight

    Births

  • April 24, 2018 midnight

    Births

  • July 1, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • June 24, 2017 midnight

    Births

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Leetonia


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$369900


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$399999