Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Mark Rigby and Cheyanne Tlixon, Salem, boy, June 22.
Thomas and Heather Sewell, Canfield, girl, June 22.
Nicole Donofrio, Struthers, girl, June 22.
Kayla Kerr and Travis Garltic, Youngstown, girl, June 22.
Michael and Holly Ferguson, East Liverpool, boy, June 22.
Christa Bricelond and Mike Mogg, Youngstown, girl, June 22.
Brittani Donlow, Youngstown, boy, June 22.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Joseph and Fannie Miller, Middlefield, boy, June 23.
Alvin and Mary Miller, Middlefield, boy, June 23.
Taylor Price and Christopher Bernadella, Masury, boy, June 23.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.