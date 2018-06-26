Anti-gerrymandering group wants Pa. Gov. Wolf to call special session
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An anti-gerrymandering advocacy group wants Gov. Tom Wolf to call a special session urging lawmakers to authorize the creation of a citizens’ redistricting commission under the state constitution.
The group, March On Harrisburg, delivered that message to the Democratic governor, demonstrating in his ornate Capitol reception room today. Wolf’s office had no immediate comment. Lawmakers left the Capitol on Monday, with no plans to return this summer.
Left undone is a resolution to create a citizens’ commission that’s designed to draw legislative and congressional boundaries free of political interference.
Lawmakers say July 6 as the deadline to pass it and meet constitutional guidelines if a citizens’ commission is to be operating by the 2022 elections. That’s when states must redraw boundaries to account for decade-long population shifts identified in the U.S. Census.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 16, 2018 2:25 p.m.
New maps could improve Dems’ chances in Pennsylvania
- January 22, 2018 6:25 p.m.
Pennsylvania court throws out congressional boundaries
- January 23, 2018 midnight
Court throws out congressional boundaries
- May 24, 2017 3:20 p.m.
Pa. lawmakers send Real ID bill to Gov. Tom Wolf, who plans to sign it
- November 13, 2016 midnight
Power-sharing between governor, GOP enters new territory in Pennsylvania
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.