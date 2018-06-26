Anti-gerrymandering group wants Pa. Gov. Wolf to call special session

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An anti-gerrymandering advocacy group wants Gov. Tom Wolf to call a special session urging lawmakers to authorize the creation of a citizens’ redistricting commission under the state constitution.

The group, March On Harrisburg, delivered that message to the Democratic governor, demonstrating in his ornate Capitol reception room today. Wolf’s office had no immediate comment. Lawmakers left the Capitol on Monday, with no plans to return this summer.

Left undone is a resolution to create a citizens’ commission that’s designed to draw legislative and congressional boundaries free of political interference.

Lawmakers say July 6 as the deadline to pass it and meet constitutional guidelines if a citizens’ commission is to be operating by the 2022 elections. That’s when states must redraw boundaries to account for decade-long population shifts identified in the U.S. Census.