Agenda Wednesday

Brookfield school board, 7 p.m., school auditorium, 614 Bedford Road.
Brookfield Township trustees, 8 a.m., special meeting, administration building, 6844 Strimbu Drive.
Hubbard school board, 5:30 p.m., work session, followed by 7 p.m. regular session, board room, 108 Orchard Ave.
Lakeview school board, 7:30 a.m., special meeting, superintendent’s office, 300 Hillman Drive, Cortland.
Lowellville school board, 5 p.m., buildings and grounds committee, conference room, 52 Rocket Place.
Lowellville school board, 6 p.m., special meeting, followed by 7 p.m. regular meeting., library/media center, 52 Rocket Place.
Mahoning Valley Sanitary District, 4 p.m., assembly room, 1181 Ohltown-McDonald Road, Mineral Ridge.
McDonald school board, 8 p.m., high school library, 600 Iowa Ave.
Poland Township Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., workshop session, government center, 3339 Dobbins Road.
Springfield Township trustees, 7 p.m., administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.
Struthers City Council, 6:15 p.m., followed by 7 p.m. meeting, city hall, 6 Elm St.
Trumbull County Board of Health, 1:30 p.m., patient waiting room, first floor, Trumbull County Combined Health District, 176 Chesnut Ave. NE, Warren.
Western Reserve Port Authority, 8:30 a.m., board meeting, Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport, 1453 Youngstown-Kingsville Road NE, Vienna.
Youngstown Cental Area Community Improvement Corporation, noon, board of directors, second floor, conference room, Mahoning County Children Services Board Building, 222 W. Federal St., Youngstown.
