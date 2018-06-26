2nd man pleads guilty in Pa. ATV crash that killed student

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — Another man charged in an all-terrain vehicle crash that killed a Pennsylvania high-school standout softball player last year has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Jacob Helsel pleaded guilty Monday to charges of accidents involving death or personal injury and tampering with evidence. That came as jury selection was about to start in his trial.

The 19-year-old Duncansville man now faces at least three years in prison.

Helsel’s co-defendant, 24-year-old Trenton Bilak, pleaded guilty June 15 to vehicular homicide and other counts.

The men were charged in the April 2017 death of 18-year-old Mikayla Focht. She was a passenger on an ATV driven by Bilak that struck several deer, and another vehicle driven by Helsel ran over her.

Authorities say the men left the scene and never called for help. Focht was found later by a passing motorist.