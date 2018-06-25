Zsa Zsa wins title of World’s Ugliest Dog
Associated Press
PETALUMA, CALIF.
A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Zsa Zsa won the title Saturday night at the Sonoma-Marin Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma.
The dog’s owner Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minn., will receive $1,500 for Zsa Zsa’s win. Brainard found Zsa Zsa on a pet-finding site, according to the contest bio.
