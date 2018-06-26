Warren veteran's story now a part of Library of Congress project

WARREN — The story of Ronnie Felts, an Army veteran of Vietnam and Korea, has been put into writing and preserved in the Library of Congress American Folklife Center in Washington, D.C.

Felts, who lives at Washington Square nursing home on Washington Street Northeast, served in the Army from 1965, when he enlisted, until 1970.

But his story of being wounded in the shoulder and elsewhere in combat, held as a prisoner about two months and saved by South Vietnamese “mountain people” might never have been told if not for a program through the Trumbull County Probate Court.

In May, Shirley Barbe DiViencenzo, a longtime volunteer in the probate court’s Guardian Angels program, interviewed Felts.

Court reporter Debbie Sabat, also a Guardian Angel volunteer, transcribed the interview as part of the National Court Reporters Association Veterans History Project.

