Tuesday tee times for fourth qualifier of Greatest Golfer juniors; Mill Creek is up

The fourth qualifier for the Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior series tees off Tuesday at 8 a.m. at Mill Creek Golf Course.

Here are the tee times:

u17 BOYS

800 Cene Nathan Duck Creek Golf Course

Kennedy Patrick Mill Creek Golf Course

Koziel Kyle Mill Creek Golf Course

810 Chrystal Seamus Avalon at Squaw Creek

Gibson Brandon Riverview Golf Course

Eyster Luke Lake Club

820 Wiesemann Aiden Salem Hills Golf Course

Austalosh Dean Oak Tree Country Club

Vitali Joey Avalon South Golf Course

830 Kinkela Matthew New Castle Country Club

Elias Stone Tippecanoe Country Club

Flak Dante Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

840 Shingledecker Jake Yankee Run Golf Course

Smallwood Bobby Tippecanoe Country Club

Zoldan Noah Youngstown Country Club

850 Buttar Jacob Avalon South Golf Course

Chaplow Michael Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

Clark Anthony Yankee Run Golf Course

900 Linert Zach Tippecanoe Country Club

Loychik Christopher Avalon South Golf Course

Chieffo Vincent Youngstown Country Club

910 Murphy Andy Salem Hills Golf and Country Club

Bokan Zavier Mahoning Country Club

920 Nord Luke Lake Club

Sylak Jake Avalon Lakes Golf Course

u17 GIRLS

930 Mcconnell Marlie Mill Creek Golf Course

Ungaro Carly Pine Lakes Golf Course

Keffler Hannah Flying B Golf Course

940 Myers Gianna Mill Creek Golf Course

Naples Lucia Lake Club

Timko Jenna Mill Creek Golf Course

950 Adler Jacquelyn Deer Creek Golf Cours

Cammack Elena Mill Creek Golf Course

Horvath Madison Mill Creek Golf Course

1000 Jackson Emily Mill Creek Golf Course

Jacobson Jenna Mill Creek Golf Course

1010 Liddle Mary Mill Creek Golf Course

Mchale Eileen Flying B Golf Course

Patrone Alexandria Lake Club

1020 Shaw Kristen Mill Creek Golf Course

Stoneburner Megan Lake Club

Zarbaugh Laurel Mill Creek Golf Course

u14 BOYS



1030 Pahanish Gavin Mill Creek Golf Course

Sam Ryan Mill Creek Golf Course

Wilkeson Jake Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

1040 Sykes Kaiden Salem Hills Golf Course

Porter Michael Avalon Inn and Resort

Marzich Drew Tippecanoe Country Club

1050 Kapics Dominic Duck Creek Golf Course

Domitrovich Caleb Mahoning Country Club

Worsencroft Josiah Mill Creek Golf Course

1100 Smallwood Christopher Tippecanoe Country Club

Turner Rocco Tippecanoe Country Club

Cesario Anthony Yankee Run Golf Course

1110 Smrek Nate Mill Creek Golf Course

Kelly Nathan East Liverpool Country Club

u14 GIRLS

1120 Yurich Sophia Lake Club

Bernard Jayne Mill Creek Golf Course

Staebler Ava Tippecanoe Country Club

1130 Tisone Haley Tippecanoe Country Club

Benson Leah Tam O'Shanter