Tuesday tee times for fourth qualifier of Greatest Golfer juniors; Mill Creek is up
The fourth qualifier for the Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior series tees off Tuesday at 8 a.m. at Mill Creek Golf Course.
Here are the tee times:
u17 BOYS
800 Cene Nathan Duck Creek Golf Course
Kennedy Patrick Mill Creek Golf Course
Koziel Kyle Mill Creek Golf Course
810 Chrystal Seamus Avalon at Squaw Creek
Gibson Brandon Riverview Golf Course
Eyster Luke Lake Club
820 Wiesemann Aiden Salem Hills Golf Course
Austalosh Dean Oak Tree Country Club
Vitali Joey Avalon South Golf Course
830 Kinkela Matthew New Castle Country Club
Elias Stone Tippecanoe Country Club
Flak Dante Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
840 Shingledecker Jake Yankee Run Golf Course
Smallwood Bobby Tippecanoe Country Club
Zoldan Noah Youngstown Country Club
850 Buttar Jacob Avalon South Golf Course
Chaplow Michael Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Clark Anthony Yankee Run Golf Course
900 Linert Zach Tippecanoe Country Club
Loychik Christopher Avalon South Golf Course
Chieffo Vincent Youngstown Country Club
910 Murphy Andy Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
Bokan Zavier Mahoning Country Club
920 Nord Luke Lake Club
Sylak Jake Avalon Lakes Golf Course
u17 GIRLS
930 Mcconnell Marlie Mill Creek Golf Course
Ungaro Carly Pine Lakes Golf Course
Keffler Hannah Flying B Golf Course
940 Myers Gianna Mill Creek Golf Course
Naples Lucia Lake Club
Timko Jenna Mill Creek Golf Course
950 Adler Jacquelyn Deer Creek Golf Cours
Cammack Elena Mill Creek Golf Course
Horvath Madison Mill Creek Golf Course
1000 Jackson Emily Mill Creek Golf Course
Jacobson Jenna Mill Creek Golf Course
1010 Liddle Mary Mill Creek Golf Course
Mchale Eileen Flying B Golf Course
Patrone Alexandria Lake Club
1020 Shaw Kristen Mill Creek Golf Course
Stoneburner Megan Lake Club
Zarbaugh Laurel Mill Creek Golf Course
u14 BOYS
1030 Pahanish Gavin Mill Creek Golf Course
Sam Ryan Mill Creek Golf Course
Wilkeson Jake Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
1040 Sykes Kaiden Salem Hills Golf Course
Porter Michael Avalon Inn and Resort
Marzich Drew Tippecanoe Country Club
1050 Kapics Dominic Duck Creek Golf Course
Domitrovich Caleb Mahoning Country Club
Worsencroft Josiah Mill Creek Golf Course
1100 Smallwood Christopher Tippecanoe Country Club
Turner Rocco Tippecanoe Country Club
Cesario Anthony Yankee Run Golf Course
1110 Smrek Nate Mill Creek Golf Course
Kelly Nathan East Liverpool Country Club
u14 GIRLS
1120 Yurich Sophia Lake Club
Bernard Jayne Mill Creek Golf Course
Staebler Ava Tippecanoe Country Club
1130 Tisone Haley Tippecanoe Country Club
Benson Leah Tam O'Shanter
