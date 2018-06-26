Trumbull prosecutors: Ask judge for separate sentencings in LaRosa conviction

WARREN — Prosecutors in the Jacob LaRosa aggravated murder case have filed an additional brief asking Judge W. Wyatt McKay to view the four crimes LaRosa committed separately for sentencing purposes.

In criminal cases, judges can merge multiple criminal counts for the purposes of sentencing, which can result in a defendant serving sentences for multiple crimes at the same time rather than one after the other.

Merging multiple crimes for sentencing purposes can result in a lesser penalty than not merging offenses.

LaRosa, 18, of Niles, pleaded no contest in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to the March 31, 2015, aggravated murder, attempted rape, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary of his neighbor, Marie Belcastro, 94, of Cherry Street.

A two-day sentencing hearing was held in April during which witnesses testified about LaRosa, but Judge McKay still has to rule on what sentence to give.

