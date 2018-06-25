TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Krystal A. Crisman, 29, of Newton Falls, and Jeremy R. Quiggle, 33, of same.

Vicki J. Allen, 49, of Newton Falls, and Thomas J. Banyas Jr., 52, of same.

Dennis M. DeLung, 48, of Sharpsville, Pa., and Kimberly S. Bartholomew, 46, of same.

Tyler L. Blackey, 23, of Niles, and Breanna T. Simmons, 22, of same.

Krista M. Kitakis, 35, of Cortland, and Dewey C. McCoy, 38, of Warren.

Nathaniel S. Toth, 22, of Newton Falls, and Megan G. Dickenson, 21, of same.

Paige E. Prater, 29, of Warren, and Douglas D. Guinaugh, 37, of same.

Dawn M. Ross, 47, of Girard, and Jason T. Hayes Sr. 37, of same.

Mervin A. Miller, 24, of Middlefield, and Maurine A. Mullet, 21, of same.

Mary K. Melvin, 64, of Vienna, and Dennis J. Morain, 69, of same.

Kelli A. Wright, 31, of Warren, and Justin E. Day, 36, of same.

Noah G. Svette, 25, of Newton Falls, and Brianna L. Lane, 30, of same.

Rodney E. Clay, 48, of Niles, and Michele A. Lipscomb, 35, of same.

Barbara A. Dyurica, 69, of Warren, and Neal C. Snider, 69, of same.

Ramona M. Janacone, 47, of Youngstown, and Jesse G. Kalhoun, 42, of Youngstown.

Bradie N. Williams, 26, of Bristolville, and Thomas N. Hall, 32, of same.

Brittany J. Sherwood, 22, of Warren, and Branden L. Baugher, 22, of Southington.

Thomas R. Clay, 32, of Warren, and Amanda R. Guerra, 29, of same.

Jina L. Ohle, 30, of Cortland, and Chadwick M. Conroy, 27, of same.

Jason S. Schwab, 34, of Warren, and Brittany M. Fox, 33, of same.

Danny L. Lester, 23, of Warren, and Ember M. Hafely, 21, of Niles.

Terry M. Shernisky, 31, of Sharpsville, and Madisen T. Richards, 26, of Hermitage, Pa.

Jerimiah J. Wagner, 31, of Warren, and Megan H. Kay, 28, of same.

John J. Murphy, 36, of Warren, and Tamara L. Morrison, 43, of same.

Melinda M. Weitzman, 26, of Girard, and Margaret M. Dolan, 31, of same.

Rachel L. Stitt, 24, of Hermitage, Pa., and Jeffrey R. Lynch Jr., 21, of same.

Joseph S. Martello, 61, of Cortland, and Teresa L. Singrey, 60, of same.

Tawnya M. Roberts, 42, of Cortland, and Steven L. Fortune, 42, of same.

Steven C. Yonce, 28, of Niles, and Brittany N. Calhoun, 27, of same.

Giorgio T. Vescera, 25, of Warren, and Sara N. Jones, 24, of same.

Mary E. Kerr, 26, of Youngstown, and Christopher M. Saenz, 29, of Frankfort, Ky.

Jonathan E. Burr, 25, of Kinsman, and Elizabeth D. Gibbs, 27, of same.

Kathleen J. Antonell, 57, of Warren, and Julius E. Barndt, 51, of West Middlesex, Pa.

Amanda R. Peyatt, 26, of Warren, and Scott T. Aston, 26, of same.

David L. Smith, 51, of Cortland, and Harriet R. Kohn, 51, of Andover.

Richard E. Ansel, 39, of Warren, and Erin L. Kraysets, 38, of same.

New complaints

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA v. Adam S. Hammonds et al, foreclosure.

US Bank Trust NA v. Jody Gromley et al, foreclosure.

US Bank Trust NA v. Cynthia R. Smith et al, foreclosure.

US Bank Trust NA v. Jason E. Ellis et al, foreclosure.

Quicken Loans Inc. v. Joan L. Seitz et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Donald W. Smith II et al, foreclosure.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. Michelle L. Savanyu et al, foreclosure.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Unknown Heirs et al, foreclosure.

Vista Window Co. LLC v. Mount Bros. Construction LLC et al, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Robin A. Powell, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Charlene Swiger, other civil.

Credit Acceptance v. Scott Plumley, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Henry Snyder Jr., other civil.

Howland Plaza Ownership v. Ozone Holdings Inc. et al, other civil.

Cavallino Investments LLC v. Trumbull County Clerk of Courts, other civil.

Dale Soinski v. Michael L. Mullenax, other civil.

Cafaro Peachcreek Joint Venture Partnership v. De Zhang Zheng et al, other civil.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Virginia Groff, other civil.

Citibank NA v. Mary Ann Tomlin, other civil.

Discover Bank v. James V. Hill II, other civil.

Warren Fabricating Corp. v. Liberty Steel Industries Inc., other civil.

John F. Lumpkin et al v. Roger L. Smith et al, other civil.

Synchrony Bank v. Kimberly Daniels, other civil.

Brookfield Township et al v. Kathy Norris et al, other civil.

Dennis Harvard v. Richard G. Bardol, other torts.

Tonya E. Hofius v. Robert G. Hawkins et al, other torts.

Andrew Hashman v. Aaron J. Engster, other torts.

Eddie Moore v. Shane C. Stein et al, other civil.

Brittney N. Belmonte v. General Motors Corp. NAO Lordstown Fabricating et al, workers’ compensation.

Eric Pregi v. Steward Northside Regional Medical Center Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Joseph McCoy v. Kokosing Industrial Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

American Express Bank v. Mary Lou Mahaffey, money.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA v. Kyle A. Humphrey, money.

W.I. Miller and Songs v. Timothy Wolfe et al, money.

Worldwide Assistance Purchasing II v. William Law, money.

Citibank NA v. Shelley A. Mayle, money.

Dissolutions Asked

Jason R. Knepp and Carolyn Y. Knepp.

Robert Cordova and Rosemary Cordova.

Michelle Campo and Tony Trimble Jr.

Tammy Hanks and Todd D. Hanks.

Rachelle M. Goske and Joseph J. Goske.

Marcus J. Weisbarth and Micah D. Weisbarth.

Andrew DiPaolo and Andrea DiPaolo.

Inderjeet Kaur and Inderjit Singh.

Mary E. Bush and Thomas L. Bush Jr.

James R. Bable Jr. and Melanie A. Bable.

Deborah L. Protiva and William J. Protiva.

Nathan P. Reichenbach and Erica L. Reichenbach.

Dawn Fishel and William C. Allen.

Divorces Asked

Darren E. Mancini v. Ashley L. Chiovitti.

Robert W. Wheelock v. Cassie R. Wheelock.

Justin W. Call v. Bryana L. Call.

Sylvia Duncan v. Daniel Duncan.

Jerome Pruneski v. Kristina Pruneski.

Jessica Ruff v. Nathan Ruff.

Carol S. Ferry v. Thomas D. Ferry.

Hazel M. Tabor v. Christopher Tabor III.

Brenda Fiedler v. William J. Fiedler Jr.

Neoma M. Waszo v. John G. Waszo.

Matthew Paldino v. Punnapha Simawarakorn.

Christine Bauer v. Billy R. Morrow Sr.

MAHONING COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Anthony J. Scacchetti, 25, of 1003 Dual Parks Road, Apex, N.C., and Blythe W. Thacker, 27, of same.

Raymond J. Lyda, 49, of 9315 Felger Road, New Middletown, and Kelly L. Craig, 46, of 207 Elm St., Bessemer, Pa.

Kent A. Shattuck, 33, of 4122 Haverford Ave. Apt. 3, Philadelphia, Pa., and Alexandra D. Culciar, 31, of same.

Jacob D. Mitchell, 23, of 7059 West Blvd. Apt. 182, Boardman, and Logan R. Skolnick, 21, of same.

Daniel A. Williams Jr., 59, of 20 E. Ravenwood Ave., Youngstown, and Doreen M. Mayberry, 51, of same.

John W. Heasley, 41, of 490 Maplewood Ave., Struthers, and Vicki L. Colkitt, 41, of same.

Divorces asked

Beckie Rich, confidential address, v. Jeffery Rich, of 790 Bartlett Road Apt. 18, Memphis, Tenn.

Jennifer A. Cardona, of 6654 Bristlewood Drive, Boardman v. Louis Cardona III, of 835 Cook Ave. No. C, Boardman.

Dissolutions asked

Charles J. Romano Jr., of 10355 Carrousel Woods Drive, New Middletown, and Sheryl L. Romano, of same.

Brandon Bartos, of 2716 Newbern Circle, Youngstown, and Nicole Price, of 3305 Kingston Lane, Youngstown.

New complaints

PNC Bank National Association v. John Doe et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Barbara E. Fellner et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Harold Smith et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Cardinal Renovation Group LLC et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Milagro Cuevas et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Leon K. Green et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. David Jabari et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Kalynn E. Welch et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Glendal A. Powell et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Michael T. Taylor et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Eugene C. Henry et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Sheryl A. Byers et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Kirk A. Miller et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Albin Dobrovolec et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Rogers Lumber Co., money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Unknown Surviving Spouse of James L. Hopson et al, money.

K&M Contracting of Ohio v. Dr. Derrick Jackson et al, complaint.

Snow and Sauerteig LLP v. Thomas E. McCarthy, money.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Rodney N. Billiter et al, foreclosure.

PHH Mortgage Corp. v. James W. Reeder Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Valerie Johnson et al v. Garrett McCullough et al, breach of contract.

US Bank Trust National Association v. Clarissa A. Edwards et al, foreclosure.

Thomas J. Batianis v. John R. Dugger et al, other torts.

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. v. Jeffrey Davis, declaratory judgment.

DOCKET

Rita Weaver v. Thomas Dilworth, order of magistrate.

Teresa Janas v. Dustin Estep, dismissed.

State v. T. Rodney L. Ollie, pleads guilty.

State v. Jaime M. Donley, count 1 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Brandon Ferrier, sentenced.

State v. Nicholas Richardson, must complete inpatient program at Neil Kennedy Recovery Clinic and follow all aftercare recommendations.

State v. Kevin W. Wiles, forfeited.

State v. Daniel Lindsey, sentenced.

State v. Danielle Melnik, sentenced.

State v. Ronald Paris, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Brittany C. McCullough, pleads guilty.

State v. Taurean R. McCullough, pleads guilty.

State v. Curtis Wade, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Brandon Jones, sentenced.

State v. Ronald A. Scurti, sentenced.

State v. Ronald A. Scurti, sentenced.

State v. Michael W. Schulz, pleads guilty.

State v. Jordan J. Sullivan, sentenced.

State v. Sunni Guy, pleads guilty.

State v. Brandon Jones, sentenced.

State v. Ashley R. Mock, pleads guilty.

State v. Christopher R. Hunter, pleads guilty; sentenced.

Farmers National Bank of Canfield v. Lester Javey, order of magistrate.

Farmers National Bank of Canfield v. Elmer Maynard et al, order of magistrate.

Unifund CCR Partners v. Leroy Scales, order of magistrate.

First Resolution Investment Corp. v. Linda Stash, order of magistrate.

Autovest LLC v. German Navarro, order of magistrate.

Homebridge Financial Services Inc. v. William S. Candella et al, order of magistrate.

Admin Net Tech LLC v. Medical Imaging Diagnostics LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Ditech Financial LLC v. James Lude et al, order of magistrate.

Anthony M. Harrison Sr. v. David D. Morgan et al, settled and dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Kleine M. Tomko et al, order of magistrate.

Jocelyn E. Pannunzio v. P. Brian Smaldino DDS et al, order of magistrate.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2006-4 v. Larry A. Nelson et al, order of magistrate.

Earlyn Bentfeld v. Kim L. Blankenship et al, order of magistrate.

Citibank NA v. Sue A. Moskal et al, confirmation of sale and distribution of proceeds.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Kathleen Scheafnocker et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution.

Griffin T. Williams et al v. Paityn DeVivo et al, settled and dismissed.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Bryan W. Paramore et al, order of magistrate.

Ohio State Penitentiary v. Diane Ditman et al, settled and dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Universal Super Fund PTY LTD et al, foreclosure.

Home Savings Bank v. Donna M. Posey et al, order of magistrate.

Patricia Druzisky et al v. Stephanie S. Porter, order of magistrate.

James C. Levy II et al v. Amy Smith, order of magistrate.

Home Savings Bank v. Martin A. Williams et al, order of magistrate.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2006-4 v. Christopher Faiola, settled and dismissed.