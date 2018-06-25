Public invited to see update to SMAR2T

YOUNGSTOWN

Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, 100 E. Federal St., 10th floor, will host an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. July 5.

The meeting is to inform and engage citizens regarding updates to the Youngstown SMAR ≤T Network project proposal. Eastgate is working with the city on an application to the U.S. Department of Transportation for improvements to Fifth, Rayen and Park avenues as well as Commerce, Federal, Phelps and Front streets.

The meeting is casual, and the public is encouraged to provide feedback. For information, contact Ken Sympson at ksympson@eastgatecog.org or 234-254-1502.