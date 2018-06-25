Public invited to see update to SMAR2T
Public invited to see update to SMAR2T
YOUNGSTOWN
Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, 100 E. Federal St., 10th floor, will host an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. July 5.
The meeting is to inform and engage citizens regarding updates to the Youngstown SMAR ≤T Network project proposal. Eastgate is working with the city on an application to the U.S. Department of Transportation for improvements to Fifth, Rayen and Park avenues as well as Commerce, Federal, Phelps and Front streets.
The meeting is casual, and the public is encouraged to provide feedback. For information, contact Ken Sympson at ksympson@eastgatecog.org or 234-254-1502.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 3, 2018 12:22 p.m.
Eastgate Regional Council of Governments' committees meet Thursday
- March 9, 2018 1:59 p.m.
Partnership misses out on $10M infrastructure grant
- March 10, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Feds nix city's bid for $10M - again
- March 19, 2018 11:57 a.m.
UPDATE | Eastgate council meets for annual update
- January 12, 2018 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST ||
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.