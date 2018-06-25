Pair will be arraigned today in Friday Howland shooting

WARREN — Two men charged with aggravated robbery in the shooting of a woman Friday evening in Howland will be arraigned today in Warren Municipal Court.

The two are Isaiah D. Croff, 20, of East Kline Street in Girard and Jeremiah U. Jones, 19, of Plaza Avenue Northeast in Warren. If convicted, each could get about 10 years in prison.

Howland Police Chief Nick Roberts said a female, 35, went to Giant Eagle on East Market Street to meet a couple of males and ended up on Shaffer Drive across from Howland High School.

Roberts said the woman was shot in the leg and the males fled on foot. Jones was booked into the jail at 8:28 p.m. Friday. Croff was booked into the jail at 1:35 a.m. Saturday.

A juvenile was also apprehended in the incident and taken to the Trumbull County Juvenile Justice Center.

Jones was indicted in December on another aggravated robbery charge. He has a July 30 trial date in that case, which is related to the Oct. 21 armed robbery of a cab driver on Overland Avenue in Howland in which one man hit the driver in the head with a handgun while and demanded money.

Another man was also part of the incident.

The man with the gun fired it at the cab as the driver pulled away after giving up money, the driver told police.