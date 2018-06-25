Pair faces drug charges after traffic stop
YOUNGSTOWN — A Youngstown pair faces drug charges after a traffic stop.
Police said they stopped a car without a working headlight driven by O’Keefe A. Brown, 24, of West Ravenwood Avenue at about 12:50 a.m. Sunday.
Police charged a passenger, Torrie L. Crump, 42, of East Auburndale Avenue with possession of heroin, cocaine and marijuana.
Police said she had an active warrant from the U.S. Marshal’s Office for a parole violation.
Brown was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia because police said they found a scale in the vehicle with white residue on it. He was also charged with driving without a headlight and driving with a suspended license.
