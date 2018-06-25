ODOT announces closure of part of Interstate 680 in Youngstown

BREAKING: About 50 people attend protest of immigration policy at private prison

June 25, 2018 at 1:59p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Beginning Monday, July 9, I-680 northbound between US 62 and Edwards St. will be CLOSED through early August for bridge repairs. The detour will be I-680 to US 62 to US 422 to SR 193 to I-680. This $9.7 million project will make repairs to 12 bridges along I-680 between SR 711 to just south of US 224 is scheduled to be completed by July 2021.

