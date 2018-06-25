BREAKING: About 50 people attend protest of immigration policy at private prison

Mohammad Awad will be promoted to detective sergeant


June 25, 2018 at 12:32p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Mohammad Awad will be promoted Thursday from the rank of police officer to detective sergeant at the city police department.

He was appointed an officer with the department on May 29, 2012.

