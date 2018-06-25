Mohammad Awad will be promoted to detective sergeant
YOUNGSTOWN
Mohammad Awad will be promoted Thursday from the rank of police officer to detective sergeant at the city police department.
He was appointed an officer with the department on May 29, 2012.
