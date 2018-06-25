Man gets probation for OVI, gun incident


June 25, 2018 at 11:38a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A 22-year-old Youngstown man was sentenced to six months of probation today after being convicted of improper handling of a firearm and operating a vehicle while impaired.

Wesley Howell Jr. of Grandview Avenue was also fined $375 during a sentencing by Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge Lou D’Apolito.

Youngstown police arrested Howell on Jan. 24 when he was driving in the opposite lane of traffic. Howell took a breath test and registered a .22 BAC, almost three times the legal limit of .08 for driving drunk.

Police also founded a loaded handgun in his vehicle.

