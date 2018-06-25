Gas price falls in US

CAMARILLO, Calif.

The average price of a regular gallon of gasoline fell 6 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.95.

That’s the first drop in nearly four months. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg warns that the decline could be temporary, however.

Lundberg said Sunday that oil prices recently rose $3 per barrel after OPEC said it is limiting oil production. She says it’s likely that will lead to increased prices at the pump in the weeks ahead.

US imported more seafood in 2017

PORTLAND, Maine

Federal data show the United States imported more seafood last year than at any point in history, and the nation’s trade deficit in the sector is growing.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data say the U.S. imported more than 6 billion pounds of seafood valued at more than $21.5 billion in 2017. The country exported more than 3.6 billion pounds valued at about $6 billion.

The data say the seafood trading deficit grew by more than 10 percent from 2016 to 2017.

Man is accused of trying to drown wife, 2 kids in bathtub

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va.

Police in West Virginia say a man who said he was trying to baptize his wife and children in a bathtub has been charged with trying to drown them.

News outlets report 36-year-old Leslie Kelly of Chapmanville was charged last week with attempted murder, domestic battery and child abuse creating the risk of serious injury.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that deputies found Kelly’s wife outside the home soaking wet. She says Kelly held her and the children under water.

Kelly is being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.

Erdogan proclaimed winner of election

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won Turkey’s landmark election Sunday, the country’s electoral commission said, ushering in a new system granting the president sweeping new powers, which critics say will cement what they call a one-man rule.

The presidential and parliamentary elections, held more than a year early, complete NATO-member Turkey’s transition from a parliamentary system of government to a presidential one in a process started with a referendum last year.

Speaking early today, Supreme Election Council head Sadi Guven said 97.7 of votes had been counted and declared Erdogan the winner.

France, Belgium seek UNESCO recognition for WWI memorials

BRUSSELS

France and Belgium are urging UNESCO to designate scores of their World War I memorials and cemeteries as World Heritage sites as the centennial remembrance of the 1914-1918 war nears its end.

The Franco-Belgian border, where much of the fiercest fighting of World War I took place, is dotted with monuments to the dead who fought on battlefields ranging from Verdun in France to Passchendaele in Belgium.

The war between a group led by Germany against France, the British Commonwealth and the United States saw some 3 million people die around the front line, which stretched from the Belgian coast to the Swiss border. More than 2 million men are buried in the region.

A UNESCO panel will assess it and 29 other nominations at a meeting in Bahrain.

Associated Press