Boardman trustees continue final vote on Meijer proposal another 30 days

BOARDMAN — The final hearing on a proposed zone change for a Meijer store looking to locate in the township will take place at 4 p.m. July 23.

Trustees set that meeting date and approved another 30-day continuance on the zone change at their meeting tonight.

This marked the second 30-day continuance requested by Carnegie Management and Development Corp., which is developing the project on behalf of the Meijer supercenter chain.

The proposal is to rezone a small section of the proposed project site near the intersection of Lockwood Boulevard and U.S. Route 224. Some of the site, 13 acres, already is zoned commercial, but the company wants to rezone 4 of 39 acres from residential to commercial. The company wants to develop on 17 acres, then add to a conservation easement that would total 22 acres under its plan.

Some residents have raised concerns about traffic, water management and green space, and the township zoning commission rejected the zone change request. Trustees could overturn that ruling, however.

The developer has said Meijer would spend between $20 million and $25 million on construction and employ more than 250 people.

