Agreement allows Beniston to keep city job at lower rate
YOUNGSTOWN — The city reached an out-of-court agreement today to keep an employee at her current job but reduce her pay.
Abigail Beniston had filed a legal action to stop Mayor Jamael Tito Brown from demoting her from wastewater-construction engineer to a code-enforcement officer. That move would have reduced her annual salary from $60,757 to about $39,000.
The agreement reached today, before a court hearing, will allow Beniston to keep her job but reduce her salary to $52,811 annually, what she made as code enforcement and blight remediation superintendent.
She was promoted in November, under then-lame duck Mayor John A. McNally, from the code enforcement position to the wastewater post.
